'When The Weekend Says Who Are U': Smriti Irani Shares Hilarious Meme

Smriti Irani posted a clip from the 2007 comedy film Rush Hour 3 on Instagram. (File photo)

Union Minister Smriti Irani never disappoints us with her social media posts perfectly summarising our feelings on weekends and Mondays. This time too, she has shared a video that might leave you in splits.

The minister posted a clip from the 2007 comedy film Rush Hour 3 on Instagram. It shows Detective James Carter, played by actor Chris Tucker, asking Master Yu, "Who are you?" The master then says his name, Yu, to which the detective hilariously replies, "No, not me. You". The conversation goes on as the argument results in a rib-tickling comedy segment.

"When the weekend says who are U," the caption read.

At the time of writing the article, the video garnered close to 90,000 views on the platform and many users found it to be entertaining.

"What a start to the weekend," a person wrote. Another said, "Rush Hour is a masterpiece". A comment read, "You and me in a state of confusion". "It is deep and hilarious," a user said.

Earlier, Smriti Irani shared a meme featuring actor Pankaj Tripathi to show how we have to deal with Monday blues. The meme, from the second season of the web series Criminal Justice, shows Pankaj Tripathi's character saying, "Suna hai isse moksh milta hao. Charam sukh…Bahut badhiya.(It is heavenly. The best.)"

Of course, the post was accompanied by a quirky caption. "Jab koi pooche “kaisa laga Monday aapko (When someone asks you if you like Mondays)…..” Video courtesy Internet.. sabka ek hi dukh hai (Everyone shared the same pain)…” she wrote.

Before this, Ms Irani came up with another meme from Hera Pheri to sum up her Monday mood. It opens with Babu Bhaiya, played by Paresh Rawal, asking Akshay Kumar's Raju to leave. We can also see Sunday and Monday texts written on the heads of the two.