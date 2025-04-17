Adani Group Yoga Instructor Smita Kumari Sets Another Guinness World Record

Smita Kumari, a yoga instructor at Adani Group, has made history by setting her second Guinness World Record. On February 17, she held the "Bhunamanasana" (Greeting the Earth) pose for an impressive 2 hours, 33 minutes, and 37 seconds.

This was accomplished under the expert guidance of senior yoga instructor Sagar Soni and with support from the Adani Group's Corporate Healthcare team.

In Bhunamanasana, the practitioner typically performs a deep forward bend while keeping the feet wide apart, with hands placed firmly on the floor or ground. The body forms an inverted "V" shape, and the legs are kept straight.

The goal of the pose is to maintain this stance for an extended period, requiring strong core muscles, leg strength, and flexibility in the hamstrings and back. The pose also demands mental focus and endurance, making it one of the more difficult postures to hold for a long time.

Ms Kumari's achievement follows her remarkable performance in 2023 when she set the Guinness World Record for holding the Samakonasana (centre split) pose for an impressive 3 hours, 10 minutes, and 12 seconds.

The record was set in Ahmedabad on December 17, 2022, and earned her a Guinness World Records certificate, which was presented to her by Adani Group chairman, Gautam Adani.

Her journey in yoga began with her studies at Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, where she earned a Master's degree in Yoga, graduating with an impressive A+ grade in 2017. She also holds a Diploma in Science, Yoga from the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), where she graduated with top honours, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Ms Kumari has been a full-time yoga instructor at Adani Group for over five years, providing expert guidance in yoga and Hatha Yoga. Prior to joining Adani Group, she worked as a sports teacher in Delhi and also taught yoga and personal training at the Institute of Driving and Traffic Research, helping individuals integrate wellness practices into their daily routines.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)