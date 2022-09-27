Six-Month-Old Child Kidnapped From Jammu And Kashmir Hospital

The police said that a search has been launched to rescue the child. (Representational)

A six-month-old baby was allegedly kidnapped from the government district hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district today, police said.

A senior officer said CCTV footage showed a burqa clad woman carrying away the baby from the hospital at around 12.30 pm, adding a search has been launched to catch her and rescue the child.

Police have also announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for any information about the child.

