Six Dead, Several Ill After Consuming Local Rice Beer In Jharkhand

Six persons, including three women, died while eight others fell sick after consuming local rice beer (hadia) in Simdega district 144 km from state capital Ranchi, a top district official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Simdega Jata Shankar Choudhary said some people consumed the local rice beer prepared at the house of a woman, identified as Phoolgencia Bhengra, at Keria Ghattari village of the district.

Six persons died after consuming it, while eight others fell sick, he said.

Three persons have been referred to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi by the local hospital, while two others have been admitted to a hospital at Rourkela in neighbouring state Odisha.

The bodies have been handed over to the Sadar Hospital for post-mortem, the DC said, adding that further investigation was underway.