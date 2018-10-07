Six Arrested For Running Fake Job Racket In Noida

Mumbai police started the probe after receiving complaints from some job-seekers who had been duped.

With the arrest of six persons from Noida near Delhi, the Mumbai police claimed yesterday to have busted a racket which duped job-seekers.

A team of Cuffe Parade police station raided the office of a Noida-based firm, 'All India Networking Faculty Icon, in Noida on Friday, said a police official.

Those arrested were identified as Devrishi Sharma, 24, Vikrant Giri, 25, Jaydeep Shastri, 29, Shashank Dubey, 28, Sonal Rana, 35, and Manoj Tiwari, 32.

Rana and Tiwari had earlier worked for some leading job portals, from which they allegedly obtained data of job-seekers from across India, the official said.

The data was provided to Shashank Dubey, the owner of the firm.

Using this data, candidates were called from a call-centre running from Noida. The accused allegedly sent the candidates 'job confirmation letters', and asked them to deposit money in certain bank accounts as 'processing fee'.

After depositing the money, the candidates would never hear again from the so-called recruiters.

Mumbai police started the probe after receiving complaints from some job-seekers who had been duped.

Police recovered 16 laptops, four hard disks, 16 mobile phones and ten SIM cards from the call centre during the raid.

Further probe is on, the police official said.