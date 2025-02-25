Videos Of Women Dancing With 3 Pistols, Rifle In Bihar Viral, Cops Take Note

Videos which are going viral on social media show two women dancing with guns in Bihar. While one of the women has a pistol in her hand and another pistol and country made pistol tucked in the waistband of her skirt, the other can be seen dancing with a rifle. Police said they have taken note of the incident and are investigating.

Officials said the videos are from Ramchandrapur village of Daraundha police station area of Siwan district. Dancers had been called for the tilak ceremony (a pre-wedding ritual) of one Chandan Kumar, a resident of the area.

Videos show one of the women flaunting a pistol and pulling out another from her waistband, which is snatched away. She then takes out a country-made pistol before dancing with both guns. In the other video, a woman poses and dances with a rifle before pointing it straight at the camera.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rakesh Kumar Ranjan said information has been received about the videos and the matter is being investigated.

"There is no date or time in the video, we are confirming whether the video is from Ramchandrapur and will register a case when we get the details," said Daraundha police station in-charge Chhottan Kumar.

