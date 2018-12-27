Situation Grim As Rescue Ops For Meghalaya Miners Enters Day 14: Updates

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma admitted that they had to halt operations to pump out water from the mine due to the non-availability of high-power pumps

All India | Edited by | Updated: December 27, 2018 10:14 IST
Guwahati: 

Nearly two weeks have passed since a freak accident trapped 15 miners in a rat-hole mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills, and the authorities have all but given up hope of rescuing anybody alive.

The search and rescue operations were suspended on Tuesday and two weeks after the accident there are no signs that any of the 15 miners are still alive.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma admitted on Wednesday that they had to halt operations to pump out water from the mine due to the non-availability of high-power pumps. He, however, added that the state is in the process of acquiring these high-power pumps for the rescue operations. "The situation right now is very difficult. Almost the entire river came into the mine. 12 lakh litres of water have been pumped out but the water level is rising," Mr Sangma told NDTV.

Sources in Coal India say their experts, technicians and high-power pumps have been mobilised.

Here are the Updates of the rescue operations:


Dec 27, 2018
10:14 (IST)
The mine is filled with 70 feet of water, making it inaccessible to rescue workers. "For the past two weeks, water has not receded much. Our divers can operate up to 40 feet, so we need to pump out the water and need support from the state government," said Mr Sastri, who called the rescue operation the most challenging the NDRF has seen.
Dec 27, 2018
10:13 (IST)
On Tuesday, the district administration and the NDRF were waiting for powerful 100 horsepower pumps. The state government is yet to send them, people with direct knowledge of the matter said. 

"We have not found anyone, dead or alive, so we are waiting for support from the state government to carry on the rescue operation," SK Sastri, Commandant of the NDRF's 1st battalion, told NDTV.
