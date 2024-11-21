Sir Gurdip Dev Feted During Caricom Interactions

Gurdip Dev Bath is a significant presence in St Kitts and Nevis.

Sir Gurdip Dev Bath, who was earlier awarded Barbados's highest award for his role in vaccine delivery to Caribbean nations during COVID-19, was also feted in the presence of Prime Minister Modi by at least four Carribean heads of states for the stellar role played by him in vaccine delivery.

According to the government, the entire expense of the exercise of delivery of vaccines was borne by Mr Dev in a tremendous humane gesture. He ensured the delivery of one lakh AstraZeneca vaccines from India to Barbados.

His initiative ensured St Kitts and Nevis had the vaccines ahead of several prominent nations of the world.

In the last one decade, Mr Dev has continued to support St Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean region in several aspects. In May 2023, he facilitated the donation of laptops to the students of Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College in St Kitts.

After Barbados' honour in 2021, Mr Dev was accorded the honorary title of "Sir" before his name. This signified the government's acknowledgement of his substantial contribution and influence in the field.

Mr Dev was given the award on June 25, 2023, at a ceremony in Bridgetown, Barbados. The event was attended by the country's President, Prime Minister Mia and other dignitaries.

