Explained: How Single Father Adoption Works In India

A 34-year-old Mumbai man, who long dreamt of being a father, became a parent on Sunday after adopting a three-year-old boy from an orphanage in Ahmedabad. It was the first adoption by a single man in the city, a Times Of India report said.

The journey to adoption was not easy. The man, who was sceptical of relationships but always yearned to be a father, underwent a nearly three-year process through the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA). He navigated stringent criteria before finally being matched with his son.

"Marriage and parenthood are not the same," the man told ToI. "When I gained confidence that I could be a responsible parent and informed my parents about my decision to adopt, I applied in 2022."

In India, single men are permitted to adopt children, but specific regulations govern the process to ensure the child's welfare and best interests.

Eligibility Criteria for Single Men Adopting in India:

A prospective single male adopter must be at least 25 years old.

Single men are allowed to adopt male children only; adopting a female child is not permitted. (Single women can adopt both male and female children.)

There should be a minimum age difference of 21 years between the adoptive father and the child.

The prospective adoptive parent must be physically fit, financially stable, intellectually aware, and motivated to adopt and provide proper care.

Both single and divorced individuals are eligible to adopt if they meet the necessary conditions and follow the adoption rules set by CARA.

Legal Framework

The adoption process in India is regulated by the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, allowing single men and women to adopt, subject to specific conditions.

Adoption Procedure

Registration: Prospective adoptive parents must register online through the CARA or approach a recognised adoption agency.

Home Study Report: A social worker conducts a home study to assess the suitability of the applicant, evaluating factors like financial stability, health, and preparedness for adoption.

Child Referral: Based on preferences and availability, the adoption agency matches the applicant with a child and shares relevant details, including medical history.

Acceptance: If the applicant is comfortable with the match, they sign the necessary documents to proceed.

Legal Process: The adoption agency files a petition in court. Upon satisfaction, the court finalises the adoption, granting legal parental rights to the adopter.

Age Limit For Single Parents Adopting a Child

The age criteria for single adoptive parents in India, as per the CARA regulations under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, are:

Up to 45 years old - Can adopt a child below 4 years of age

Up to 50 years old - Can adopt a child between 5 to 8 years old

Up to 55 years old - Can adopt a child between 9 to 18 years old

Above 55 years old - Not eligible to adopt

Cost of Adopting a Child In India

Adopting a child in India involves regulated fees set by the CARA. The registration and home study report cost Rs 6,000, while a child care corpus fee of Rs 50,000 is required.

Additional expenses include legal fees ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 and post-adoption follow-up fees of Rs 2,000 per visit.

If international parents adopt from India, costs can rise to $30,000-$40,000, (Rs 26 lakh to Rs 37 lakh) covering agency fees, legal formalities, and travel expenses.