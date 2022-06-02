Singer KK's Body Brought To His Mumbai Home, Last Rites Today

KK was known for songs like 'Pal' and 'Yaaron', which went on to become big hits in late 1990s.

The dead body of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, was brought to his residence in Mumbai this morning. The last rites of the iconic singer will be performed in Mumbai today, news agency ANI reported.

The singer died while being taken to a hospital after a high-octane performance at a crowded Kolkata auditorium yesterday. Questions have been raised about the alleged lack of ventilation amid the extreme heat during the concert.

The autopsy's initial report cited cardiac arrest as the cause of the singer's death, news agency PTI reported this evening. A final report is expected soon.

The staff of Nazrul Manch auditorium in south Kolkata, where KK's concert was held, said the venue was overcrowded. "Our seat capacity was 2,482 but the crowd was more than double the capacity. The crowd broke the gate," auditorium employee Chandan Maity told ANI.

KK died due to a cardiac arrest, the preliminary findings of the post-mortem report indicated, said news agency PTI. Police also said that there was no "foul play" behind the singer's death.

"The initial report suggested that the singer died because of myocardial infarction. There was no foul play behind his death. Clinical examination also found that the singer was having prolonged cardiac issues," an officer told news agency PTI.

KK was known for songs like 'Pal' and 'Yaaron', which went on to become big hits among teens in the late 1990s, often heard during school and college farewells and teen cultural events.