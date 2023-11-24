Singapore Envoy Cautions Delhi Cops Over Car With Fake Number Plate

The Singapore envoy said that he has alerted the Foreign Ministry

Singapore envoy to India Simon Wong today shared photographs of a car spotted in Delhi with fake diplomatic corps number plates of his country.

Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong took to microblogging site X to post several images of a silver-coloured car, saying, "This is NOT our Embassy car."

He also urged people to be "extra careful" when they spot this car parked unattended "especially at the Indira Gandhi International Airport."

The Singapore envoy said that he has alerted the Ministry of External Affairs as well as the police about the matter.

"Alert !!!![?] The car below bearing 63 CD plate is FAKE. This is NOT our Embassy car. We have alerted MEA & the Police. With so many threats around, be extra careful when you see this car parked unattended. Especially at the IGI," posted High Commissioner Simon Wong on X.

In India, diplomatic vehicles have blue number plates with white lettering. The plates bear the letters "CD" followed by a two-digit code and a registration number.

Foreign diplomatic missions and organisations, such as embassies and consulates, are the only ones who can own vehicles with CD number plates. The CD stands for "Corps Diplomatique".