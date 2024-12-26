Simran Singh, Instagram Influencer And RJ, Dies By Suicide In Gurugram

A hugely popular freelance radio jockey from Jammu and Kashmir with nearly seven lakh followers on Instagram has died by suicide in Gurugram, the police said.

The Instagram profile of Simran Singh, 25, known by lakhs of fans as RJ Simran, shows she last posted a reel on December 13.

Her body was found in her Gurugram Sector 47 apartment, the police said, adding a friend who was staying with her called the police.

Her body has been handed over to the family, the police said.

A resident of the Jammu region, she was known by her fans as "Jammu Ki Dhadkan (Heartbeat of Jammu)".

In the reel that she posted on December 13, she wrote, "Just a girl with endless giggles and her gown, taking over the beach."