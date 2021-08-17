30 BJP Workers Arrested Ahead of Rally In West Bengal

BJP's Darjeeling MP Raju Bista said it is a worrisome situation for the state and the country.

West Bengal Police on Tuesday arrested at least 30 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, including Siliguri MLA Sankar Ghosh, in front of their party office ahead of their "Yuva Sankalp Yatra".

The police said that they hadn't sought permission to embark on the rally.

"They have been arrested because they did not seek permission for the Yuva Sankalp rally," said Joy Tudu, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Siliguri Metropolitan Police.

Soon after the arrest, clashes erupted between the workers and police.

In another incident, the police arrested 35 Narayani Sena workers from the Bagdogra airport when they assembled there to receive John Barla, BJP MP from Alipurduar and Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Speaking to ANI, Raju Bista, BJP MP from Darjeeling and National Yuva Morcha General Secretary said, "BJP's Yuva Morcha workers were embarking on the yatra to mark 75 years of India's Independence. A total of 75 Yuva Morcha leaders were to commence the 75-km rally in 75 places to pay respect to the country and its people."

He further said that the police is trying to stop the yatra. "This clearly shows that West Bengal government and state police is anti-national. It is a worrisome situation for the state and the country," Mr Bista added.

The BJP MP termed the day as "shameful."

According to him, several Trinamool Congress leaders had recently conducted a programme of "Khela Hobe" without intimating the state police, which was not interrupted.

"At least a 1,000 Trinamool workers had gathered without police permission and intimation to conduct the 'Khela Hobe' programme. But at the same time, when BJP workers and its leader wish to carry out a programme for paying respect to the country, permission is not given and people are arrested," said the BJP MP.