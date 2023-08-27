10-Year-Old Boy Found Hanging At Assam BJP MP's House, Suicide Suspected

The BJP MP rushed to his house after being informed of the incident. (file)

A 10-year-old boy's body was found hanging at a BJP MP's house in Assam's Silchar late Saturday evening. The boy, a class five student, had been living at Silchar MP Rajdeep Roy's house along with his mother and elder sister for several years. The police have registered a case of unnatural death, while locals claim it was a suicide.

The body was sent to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for post-mortem.

The boy's family is from the Palong Ghat area of Cachar district, and his mother works as a house help at MP Rajdeep Roy's house. The woman brought her two children to Silchar a few years back to ensure better education for them, sources in the police said.

The BJP MP rushed to his house after being informed of the incident, and later brief the media.

"They told me he hung himself. The door of the room where the body was recovered from was closed from the inside, and when the police broke it open, the boy was found unconscious. We rushed him to a nearby hospital and the doctors tried to save him, but it was too late. He was declared dead by the doctors," Mr Roy said.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and started its investigation. Police sources added that initial probe suggests that it was a case of suicide, and his family members also told the cops that he was angry with his mother for not getting him a mobile phone to play video games.