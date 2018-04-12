Sikkim Dumps 10 Tonnes Of Vegetables, Fruits In A Bid To Go Completely Organic

Enforcement officials of Sikkim's horticulture department have, since the ban on April 1, been seizing inorganic items brought from outside the state. A notification has also been issued asking all seized items to be disposed off in landfills.
However, the ban has started to take a toll on the vegetable and fruit market, both inside and outside the state.
Sikkim gets all its supplies from the nearest rail head in Siliguri in Northern part of West Bengal. According to locals in the state, prices of vegetables in local markets have doubled and there is an acute shortage of supply.
On the other hand, vegetable distributors in Siliguri are also facing the heat as supply to Sikkim has abruptly stopped, affecting their income.
Comments
The government has, however, exempted few items from the ban including onions, tomato, potato, green chilies and carrots.