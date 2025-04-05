2 Feared Trapped, 5 Rescued As 4 Shops Collapse In Agra

Two people are feared trapped under debris and five have been rescued after four shops collapsed in Agra.

Officials said the collapse occurred in the Sikandra area on Saturday while renovation work was underway in the four shops, which were constructed by the Housing Development (Awas Vikas) Department and are held by local residents. Police teams reached the spot and began rescue work.

Videos showed large crowds at the site of the collapse as personnel from the police and other rescue teams looked for people under the rubble. JCBs and ambulances could be seen stationed there.

A total of seven people were trapped after the collapse, said officials, adding that five people have been rescued and are undergoing treatment. Attempts are on to rescue the remaining two.