"Significant Action": Ram Temple Committee Chief On Donation Row Probe Team

Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra on Sunday welcomed the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to probe alleged irregularities in the Ram temple donation funds, describing it as a significant move.

Interacting with reporters at the Faizabad Circuit House here, Mishra said, "Formation of the SIT shows government's promptness and it is a significant action." Faizabad Samajwadi Party MP, Awadhesh Prasad, however, demanded removal of all present trust members from their posts till completion of the probe claiming they will "influence and tamper" the investigation.

Expressing scepticism over the SIT probe, Prasad said the matter should be investigated by a committee headed by sitting judges of the Supreme Court.

Prominent leader of Ram Janmabhoomi movement and former BJP MP Vinay Katiyar said the allegation of irregularities in the temple donation fund was very serious. "People have sacrificed their lives for the cause of this temple. Me, Kalyan Singh (former Uttar Pradesh chief minister), and so many other went to jail." The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday constituted a three-member SIT to probe allegations of misappropriation of donation funds of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust following a request from the trust itself.

According to the state government, the trust sought an impartial inquiry to establish facts and counter what it described as misinformation and attempts to tarnish the image of the Ram Mandir.

The SIT comprises Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Inspector General of Police Kiran S and Finance Department Special Secretary Neel Ratan.

Mishra also shared updates on the ongoing construction work at the Ram temple complex.

He said a 4-km boundary wall is being built around the complex and 25 watch towers are being constructed to further strengthen security arrangements.

The construction is being undertaken by Engineers India Limited and is targeted for completion by August 2026, he said.

Mishra further said the facade lighting of the Ram Mandir is expected to become operational by August 15, while the script for 20 galleries of the proposed Ram Katha Sangrahalaya has already been prepared.

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