Sidhu Moose Wala's Father Joins Bharat Jodo Yatra In Punjab

Murdered Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father joined the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is on its Punjab leg, today. The party tweeted a video of Balkaur Singh Sidhu meeting Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the yatra.

"Today #BharatJodoYatra Balkaur Singh Sidhu ji, father of famous Punjabi singer Late Sidhu Musewala, along with @RahulGandhi ji gave a befitting reply to the forces spreading hatred, fear and violence. Sidhu Musewala was murdered in broad daylight in Mansa, Punjab," the Congress tweeted.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29 last year.

Goldy Brar, a Canada-based member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility for the murder. Last month, he was detained by the US authorities. Mr Singh had welcomed the news.

Earlier, he has called upon the Union government to announce a reward of Rs 2 crore for any information leading to the arrest of Goldy Brar. He even offered to pay for the reward from his own pocket.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which was suspended for 24 hours in view of the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, resumed from Jalandhar's Khalsa College Ground today. Mr Chaudhary died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Yatra.

The Punjab leg of the march began on Wednesday from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib. The yatra took a break on Friday in the wake of the Lohri festival.

The march, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude in Srinagar by January 30. Mr Gandhi is expected to hoist the national flag at a special programme in Srinagar for which the Congress has invited the leaders of 21 opposition parties.