'Deadly Lions': Gangster Goldy Brar On Killing Of Two Shooters

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, believed to be one of the main conspirators of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, has claimed that the two shooters killed in a police encounter last week had called him after they found themselves surrounded by the police.

Goldy Brar, in a purported social media post, claimed that he had asked the two shooters - Jagroop Singh Rupa and Manpreet Mannu - to surrender but they refused, saying they would confront the police.

"I told them to surrender and that I will help them get out of the prison, but they both refused. They said we will fight the police and show you our last performance," Goldy Brar said in the Facebook post.

Goldy Brar said Jagroop Singh Rupa and Manpreet Mannu fought like "deadly lions" and held off the police for six hours.

"They both have done a lot for us, we will provide all possible help to their family members," Brar said.

Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Mannu were killed in a nearly five-hour-long encounter with the Punjab Police on Wednesday.

Punjab Police Anti-Gangster Task Force chief Pramod Ban said they had been following the two shooters since the Punjabi singer's murder.

"They had agreed to surrender in presence, but later changed their mind," police had said after the encounter.

While the two gangsters allegedly involved in Sidhu Moosewala's murder were killed and three others arrested earlier, Deepak Mundi, the sixth shooter in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, is still on the run.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, alias Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead near his village Moosa in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

A day after Moose Wala was murdered, Goldy Brar had admitted in a Facebook post that he planned it to avenge the killing of another gangster

Goldy Brar is a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the chief suspect in the Punjabi rapper's murder.