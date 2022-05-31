Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Suspect From Uttarakhand Is First To Be Arrested

The Punjab police had said the killing seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry.

On the day Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was cremated, the police made the first arrest in the horrific murder of the popular singer, who was shot dead over the weekend.

The accused, Manpreet, has been arrested from Uttarakhand. He was among the six detained yesterday by the cops. He has been sent to police custody for five days.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead on Sunday - just a day after his security cover was scaled down - by unidentified gunmen in Punjab's Mansa district.

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government has come under sharp criticism for withdrawing the security of Moose Wala.

The singer, who had also contested the Punjab elections earlier this year on a Congress ticket, was shot 30 times with an automatic assault rifle, the police said.

Earlier, the Punjab police had said the killing seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post on Sunday evening. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder.