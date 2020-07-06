'His Ideals Give Strength': PM Modi On Shyama Prasad Mookerjee

"He made courageous efforts to further India's unity": PM Modi on Shyama Prasad Mookerjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his cabinet colleagues and several BJP leaders paid their tribute to Shyama Prasad Mookerjee on his 119th birth anniversary today. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee was an academician, politician and barrister who founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the predecessor of Bhartiya Janata Party or BJP.

"I bow to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayanti. A devout patriot, he made exemplary contributions towards India's development. He made courageous efforts to further India's unity. His thoughts and ideals give strength to millions across the nation," tweeted PM Modi.

Home Minister Amit Shah in his tribute to Shyama Prasad Mookerjee said, he will "always be remembered for his efforts in making Kashmir an integral part of India. He will continue to inspire people for his sacrifice for upholding India's unity and integrity."

BJP national chief JP Nadda, in his address, said Shyama Prasad Mookerjee's ideals were a "unique blend of regional aspirations and national unity". Mr Nadda said, Shyama Prasad Mookerjee had inspired the abolition of Section 370 and Article 35A, and sowed the seed of Jammu and Kashmir's development through his slogan, "Ek desh mein do vidhaan, do nishaan, do pradhaan nahin chalega (One country can't have two constitutions, two leaders and two national emblems).

Union Minister Babul Supriyo paid his homage to Shyama Prasad Mookerjee and wrote, "...His unconditional devotion and ultimate sacrifice for India's integrity and sovereignty will always be remembered."

Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri paid his tribute to Shyama Prasad Mookerjee and described him as a "staunch nationalist and firm believer in India's unity and development...His philosophy, vision and ideals continue to inspire generations of Indians."

I join the nation in paying homage to staunch nationalist & firm believer in India's unity & development, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Ji on the occasion of his 119th birth anniversary.

Shyama Prasad Mookerjee was part of Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet but he had resigned after differences grew with the latter over Liaquat pact. With the help of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, he founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee was also the president of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha from 1943 to 1946.