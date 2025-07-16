"India's Moonshot Moment": Shubhanshu Shukla's Mission Sparks Start-Up Surge In Space Sector

India's space ambitions received a major boost with the successful return of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla from his historic mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). As the first Indian astronaut in decades to venture into space, Mr Shukla's journey has sparked widespread excitement across the country, particularly among the nation's burgeoning space start-up ecosystem.

One of the most enthusiastic reactions came from Yashas Karanam, co-founder of Bellatrix Aerospace, a Bengaluru-based space start-up incubated at the Indian Institute of Science. Speaking to NDTV, Mr Karanam described the mission as "the Rakesh Sharma moment of our generation," referring to India's first astronaut who flew to space in 1984. He emphasised that the alignment of ISRO and the Indian government toward human spaceflight is opening up new opportunities for private companies to collaborate on missions like Artemis and other international ventures.

"This is much more exciting than many recent Indian missions," said Mr Karanam. "It opens up hope that the government and ISRO are aligned towards human spaceflight. That means private companies like ours are looking forward to newer projects, especially those inclined towards crewed missions and international collaborations."

The Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send Indian astronauts into space aboard an indigenous spacecraft, has already received Rs 33,000 crore in funding commitment by the government. Mr Karanam believes this strong financial backing is a signal to investors that India is serious about space exploration. "The more you see space in the headlines, the more it strikes investor interest," he said. "It's all interlinked - government investment, mission success, and investor confidence."

Bellatrix Aerospace is already contributing to this vision with its development of a green propulsion system using Hydroxylammonium Nitrate (HAN). This alternative fuel could significantly extend the duration of crewed missions in space. "With HAN as fuel, astronauts could stay in space for years instead of just six months," Mr Karanam explained. "This kind of innovation is exactly what investors are looking for, especially now that India has proven its commitment to human spaceflight."

The ripple effect of Mr Shukla's mission is being felt across the start-up landscape. Mr Karanam noted that dozens of Indian space start-ups are working on technologies such as capsule return systems, reusable heat shields, and life-support innovations. "All of them are looking at this as a great opportunity," he said. "It's an inflection point - a moonshot moment for India."

As Mr Karanam put it, "despite Rakesh Sharma going to space decades ago, there were questions about whether India would reinvest in this sector. This mission is the answer. We are finally here -with momentum, policy support, and private industry opening up in a big way."

With the new space policy in place and start-ups like Bellatrix Aerospace leading the charge, India is poised to become a global leader in space technology. "Indian space companies are going to dominate the space tech ecosystem globally," Mr Karanam declared. "Excited? Very much-200 percent."

The return of Shubhanshu Shukla marks not just the end of a successful mission, but the beginning of a new era for India's space industry, one driven by innovation, collaboration, and a bold vision for the future.