Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Polygraph Test On Aaftab Poonawala Likely Today

Delhi Police has approached Forensic Science Laboratory or FSL to conduct a polygraph test on Aaftab Poonawala, accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, FSL sources said today.

The sources told news agency ANI that the test might be conducted today.

Delhi Police has approached FSL to conduct a Polygraphic test for Shraddha Murder Case accused Aaftab. Preparations are underway.

On Thursday, the court ordered Rohini FSL to conduct a narco test on Aaftab Poonawala within five days.

The Delhi Police has also moved a lower court seeking permission to conduct a polygraph test on Aaftab.

Metropolitan magistrate Aviral Shukla of Saket Court referred the matter to Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore, who granted permission for a narco analysis test on Aaftab.

Police had earlier said Aaftab Poonawala, who confessed to killing his live-in partner and chopping her body into 35 pieces, was giving misleading answers to questions.

Delhi Police had submitted in court that Aaftab was giving wrong information and was misleading the investigation.

Meanwhile, Aaftab Poonawala told a Delhi court today that he murdered his girlfriend in the "heat of the moment".

The Saket court today extended the police custody of Aaftab Poonawala to four more days after he was produced before the court via video conferencing in a special hearing.

Aaftab was produced before the Saket court here after his five-day police custody expired.

"What happened that happened in heat of the moment," Aaftab told the court.

Aaftab also said that he is cooperating in the investigation. He further told the court that he is having difficulty in recalling the incident.

The accused allegedly strangled and then chopped to pieces the body of his live-in partner Shraddha Walker in May this year.

Delhi Police solved the six-month-old blind murder case and arrested Aaftab Amin Poonawalla on the basis of Shraddha's father's complaint.

Aaftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and later moved in together at a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur. Delhi police received a complaint from Shraddha's father and registered an FIR on November 10.

Delhi Police interrogation revealed that Aaftab Poonawala killed Shraddha Walkar on May 18 and later started planning for disposing of her body. He told police that he had read about human anatomy so that it could help him in chopping off the body.

Police said that Aaftab, after searching on shopping mode Google, cleaned blood stains from the floor with some chemicals and disposed of stained clothes. He shifted the body in the bathroom and bought a refrigerator from a nearby shop. Later, he chopped the body into small pieces and put them in the fridge.



