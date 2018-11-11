'Should Have Told Rafale Price To Soldiers': Kanhaiya Kumar Attacks PM

Kanhaiya Kumar is already being seen as an important opposition face in Bihar.

Kanhaiya Kumar, the former student leader from Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, is all set to take the long-awaited political plunge, most probably from Begusarai, the Left citadel of Bihar and his hometown. The 31-year-old is also expected to be a candidate of the joint opposition in next year's national elections.

Slogans such as "Begusarai ka sansad kaisa ho, Kanhaiyya Kumar jaisa ho" can already be heard in the area, once considered a Left bastion, but now represented by senior BJP leader Bhola Singh, who defeated RJD's Tanveer Hassan in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Recently, Mr Kumar was politically launched by the CPI at the "BJP Hatao Desh Bachao" rally in Patna. He was welcomed by senior opposition leaders such as Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, NCP's DP Tripathi, former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and others.

In the united fight against Nitish Kumar in Bihar, Mr Kumar is already being seen as an important opposition face even though his candidature is yet to be officially announced.

"If there is a consensus, I will definitely fight the elections," Mr Kumar said.

When asked who according to him will represent the opposition against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he took Tejashwi Yadav's name. "He is the face of the opposition as of now and Bihar will certainly witness a change under him. The new generation will take over the politics in Bihar, UP and at the national level as well," he said.

Mr Kumar attacked the centre on the controversial Rafale fighter jet deal and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who recently spent Diwali with soldiers in Kedarnath, should have at least told them the price of the Rafale jets.

Amid the growing demand for fast-tracking of Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya by BJP leaders, activists and Hindu organisations and the ruling party's assurance on the issue, Mr Kumar said, "Jab PM kaam se nahi jeet sakte, toh Ram ka sahara lete hain (When the PM can't win with his work, he remembers Lord Ram)."

While dismissing charges of alleged misbehaviour with medical staff at AIIMS in Patna last month, he said he has been framed by doctors who are supporters of PM Modi.

Mr Kumar had gone to the hospital to meet All India Students Federation (AISF) state secretary, who was admitted there, when he had an argument with the staff. A case was filed against him which was described as "political vendetta" by the young leader.

The student leader, who made headlines in 2016 after anti-India slogans were allegedly raised during an event at JNU linked to parliament attack convict Afzal Guru's hanging, has about 20 odd cases filed against him in different cities.