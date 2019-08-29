Shopkeeper Killed By Suspected Terrorists In Srinagar, Say Police

Jammu and Kashmir has been under a severe security lockdown.

A shopkeeper was gunned down outside his shop on the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Thursday by suspected terrorists, the police said.

The incident took place in Parimpora area.

The shopkeeper was in his sixties.

He was taken to the police hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The attackers were carrying a pistol and fired from point-blank range.

The police are trying to find identify the attackers.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under an unprecedented security lockdown for nearly a month since before the centre announced its decision to scrap its special status and bifurcate the state into two union territories.

There are severe restrictions on the people's movement and telephone and internet connections have been snapped.

Some landline telephone connections were restored last week. The government has said the restrictions were necessary to maintain law and order, but residents have expressed frustration and anger over the lockdown.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.