Soldier Killed, Another Injured In Shootout In Bengal's Howrah: Report

One soldier has been killed and another injured in a gunfight today at a central force base in Bagnan in West Bengal's Howrah district.

Central forces have been deployed in the region ahead of Lok Sabha polls for the Howrah constituency, which votes on May 6 in the sixth phase of elections. Results will be declared on May 23.

The gunfight follows an alleged attack on BJP candidate Joy Bandyopadhyay in Bainan, which falls under under Bagnan police limits, on Sunday.

The BJP leader is the party nominee for the Uluberia seat, which also votes on May 6.

According to a report by news agency PTI, he claimed, "While they are moving towards my car, my security guards brandished their firearms and they fled. My vehicle passed that spot but they attacked the party workers who were behind me".

The shootout also comes after several other reports of poll-related violence from the state.

Trinamool Congress and BJP workers clashed on Monday during the fourth phase of voting. The most violent attacks were reported from Asansol, where Union Minister Babul Supriyo had his car vandalised.

The BJP candidate, who contested the election from Asansol, later said, "I will take central forces with me. People are saying give us central forces, let us vote".

Violence was also reported from Birbhum district, close to Shantiniketan, the education centre set up by Rabindranath Tagore, in the north-western part of the state.

The BJP has filed a complaint with the Election Commission about the violence in the state and alleged several instances of booth capturing. The Trinamool too, has complained to the Commission, alleging "illegal action of central forces" and violation of the Model Code of Conduct by BJP candidates in Bengal.

