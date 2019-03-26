'Shoot Booth Captors In The Chest': Bengal BJP Leader's Shocker

Sayantan Basu is the party candidate from Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency. (File)

Senior West Bengal BJP leader Sayantan Basu on Tuesday courted controversy by asking party cadres to shoot those who would try to capture booths during the coming Lok Sabha polls.

"If you notice goons trying to capture booths, shoot them. Don't aim at their legs, shoot them in the chest," Mr Basu said while addressing a rally at Basirhat.

Mr Basu, state BJP general secretary, is the party candidate from Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency.

Referring to the violence during last year's panchayat polls in West Bengal, Mr Basu said the Trinamool Congress should not think of rigging the polls, as elections will be held under the supervision of the Election Commission with central forces patrolling the streets.

Reacting to Mr Basu's statement, senior TMC leader and minister Jyotipriyo Mullick said the party would inform the Election Commission and urge it to take steps against him.

"The BJP is trying to vitiate the poll atmosphere by making such provocative statements. The EC should take action against him," Mr Mullick said.

West Bengal will go to polls in seven phases beginning April 11.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.