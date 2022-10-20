Shocking Video Shows House Being Washed Away In Bihar Due To Erosion

Several areas in Bihar's Bhagalpur have gone under water as a result of heavy rains and overflowing Ganga river. The overflowing river has also consumed trees, electricity poles, and some houses too. In one such instance, a video of a house being washed away due to erosion has gone viral on social media.

The video shows a house in Bhagalpur collapsing into the river. The incident occurred in Gyani Das Tola of Navgachiya area in Bhagalpur.

#WATCH | A house washed away in Ganga river due to persevering erosion in Bhagalpur



If there is damage to the house due to erosion, we will provide financial help to repair the house to the concerned beneficiaries after getting the records approved: DM Subrata Kumar Sen pic.twitter.com/THfun2F4UW — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2022

According to reports, several houses have been washed away in the past few days.

To prevent this from happening further, authorities said that compensation would be provided to the repair the houses that have been affected by erosion.

"If there is damage to the house due to erosion, we will provide financial help to repair the house to the concerned beneficiaries after getting the records approved," Bhagalpur District Magistrate Subrata Kumar Sen said.