Shoaib Malik's Post For Sania Mirza Amid Divorce Rumours

Sania Mirza turns 36 today.

Tennis star Sania Mirza has received birthday wishes from her husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, amid divorce rumours.

"Happy Birthday to you @MirzaSania. Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest..." Shoaib Malik posted on Twitter last night.

The post comes in the middle of rumours that the two, who married in 2010 and have a son, are separating. The couple moved to Dubai after their wedding.

The speculation was triggered by Sania Mirza's cryptic post on Instagram. "Where do broken hearts go? To find Allah," she wrote on November 8.

She had also shared an image with her son Izhan Mirza Malik recently, with a caption that had many guessing: "The moments that get me through the hardest days."

But the latest posts have triggered talk about whether the separation buzz was a publicity stunt. Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik last week announced a new talk show they will host together, "The Mirza Malik Show".

A post featured an image of the couple and said, "The Mirza Malik Show very soon only on Urduflix." The poster showed Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik standing close together with the Burj Khalifa visible in the background.

