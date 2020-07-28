'Washing Clothes Myself': Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Covid +ve, In Video From Hospital

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is admitted to Bhopal's Chirayu Hospital.

Another video of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is being treated at a hospital for coronavirus, has emerged, in which he talks about how he is handling the situation.

"In the hospital, I am making my own team, washing my clothes myself too because Covid patients can't give their clothes for washing. I've benefitted from washing my clothes. I had a surgery on my hand. Even after several physiotherapy sessions, I wasn't able to clench my fist. Now I am able to do so after washing clothes," Mr Chouhan told ministers and senior state officials during a meeting through video conference from his hospital bed on Tuesday. "I think we should keep doing small tasks with our own hands," he said.

In the video, the Chief Minister is seen in a blue hospital gown and a mask.

@ChouhanShivraj washing my clothes because #COVID19 patients can't give their clothes for washing.I had a surgery on my hand. Even after several physiotherapy sessions, I wasn't able to clench my fist. Now I am able to do so @ndtv@ndtvindia#coronavirus#COVID19UPDATEpic.twitter.com/5EbkljGjEG — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) July 28, 2020

The meeting was held to review the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Mr Chouhan, 61, had on Saturday said that he has been tested positive for COVID-19. He was admitted to state capital Bhopal's Chirayu Hospital the same afternoon.

In videos and tweets from the hospital on Sunday, Mr Chouhan had said he is "absolutely fine" and urged all those showing symptoms of coronavirus to get themselves tested, reassuring them that "there is no need to fear".

Mr Chouhan's immediate family - his wife Sadhna Singh and sons Kartikeya and Kunal - have all tested negative for the virus, although they are in quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Madhya Pradesh has 28,589 COVID-19 cases, including 820 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry figures on Tuesday morning. Cases in Bhopal have shot up this month, from 2,830 on July 1 to 5,314 on July 26.