'PM Didn't Allow You...': Congress Chief's Dig At Shivraj Chouhan

Mallikarjun Kharge targeted Shivraj Chouhan during 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Madhya Pradesh.

BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan engaged in a war of words with Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday after the Congress chief asked why Mr Chouhan had to step down as Madhya Pradesh chief minister after the assembly elections.

Addressing a rally at Badnawar in Madhya Pradesh as part of Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Mr Kharge referred to Shivraj Singh Chouhan's jibe that Kharge and Rahul Gandhi were dissolving the grand old party as per the wishes of Mahatma Gandhi.

"Shivraj Chauhan had come to Gulbarga 15 days ago. He said that Kharge and Rahul Gandhi are working to destroy Congress....people asked me about Chouhan's statement," Mr Kharge said.

"I said, they should ask Chouhan why he was removed (from chief minister's post, despite winning the election). What was the reason? What was the reason that Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) didn't allow you to come close?" the Congress president said.

Mr Chouhan took to X to post a rejoinder.

Under the leadership of Mr Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, Congress has lost election after election, the BJP leader tweeted.

Since 2013, the Congress has lost more than 50 elections, and many former chief ministers and big leaders have left the grand old party, he said.

"Keep them counting, until only leaders that can be counted on fingers remain in the party. Kharge ji, now tell me whether Rahul ji and you are fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi's statement that Congress should be abolished after independence.

"When the entire country was immersed in the devotion of Lord Ram, the Congress rejected the invitation for the Ayodhya temple consecration ceremony. The hatred for Sanatan Dharma and Lord Ram is the reason for your party going down into the abyss," Mr Chouhan added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)