Confident BJP Will Again Come To Power In Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the BJP will sweep the elections in Madhya Pradesh (File Photo)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed confidence about Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sweeping the upcoming state assembly elections as he kicked off Janashirvad rally from Indore on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering of party workers, Mr Chouhan said, "We have taken the state of Madhya Pradesh forward but we will have to make it the best state in the country. We have to abolish poverty from the state in the next five years, build houses for poor...I am confident that the BJP will again come to power in Madhya Pradesh."

Madhya Pradesh assembly polls will be held on November 28 to elect representatives of the 230 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.

Earlier on Sunday, while addressing a rally in Bhopal, Mr Chouhan targeted the Congress party and said that when the BJP formed the government in 2003, the condition of the state was "miserable".

"In 2003 when we formed government, the condition of Madhya Pradesh was miserable. Congress had pushed the state in darkness. We have put our efforts into the development of the state. The economy that had sunk was strengthened and revived by us," Mr Chouhan said at a rally in Indore.