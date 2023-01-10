Arey Yahin Reh Jao Na: Shivraj Chouhan's Emotional Appeal At Indore Event

The Pravasi Bhartiya Divas conferences began in 2003.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today gave an emotional address at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in the state. Comparing the event to a daughter's wedding, he said he is emotionally overwhelmed, with a lot of joy and happiness in his heart, but there's also sadness in some corner.

"We had your company for three days. Indore became one with you. Truly, Indore prepared to host the convention as one prepares for a daughter's wedding. But the daughter's vidai (leaving for the husband's home) pains the heart too. Three days of hope and festivities went by so quickly. Now, the heart is heavy thinking you will leave...arey yahin reh jao na (please stay back)," he said.

#WATCH | "Indore prepared to host the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention as one prepares for a daughter's wedding. Now at the time of your departure the heart feels heavy...aree yahin reh jao na," says Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Indore pic.twitter.com/hF9l5dbwTt — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2023

PM Narendra Modi had inaugurated the convention, whose theme is 'Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal', in Indore. Over 3,500 diaspora members from nearly 70 different countries have registered for the convention, which is annually celebrated on January 9 to mark the contribution of the overseas Indian community towards their homeland.

The PM had mentioned that 2023 has been declared the International Year of Millets and appealed to everyone to take some millets products back home.

The Pravasi Bhartiya Divas conferences began in 2003 as engagement and networking platforms for overseas Indians, the government, and the people of India.