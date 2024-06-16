Shivraj Chouhan Travels In Train From Delhi To Bhopal, Shares Pics

Shivraj Chouhan also spoke to the passengers in the train and posed with children.

Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan today travelled by train to reach Bhopal, weeks after he won the Lok Sabha elections from his home turf Vidisha.

Known for his down-to-earth approach, Mr Chouhan boarded the Shatabdi Express from Delhi along with his wife.

He also spoke to the passengers in the train and posed with children. Some were also seen clicking selfie with him.

Sharing his train travel pics on X - earlier known a Twitter - Mr Chouhan praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for "revolutionary changes" in the Indian Railways.

"Under the guidance of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and the vision of Railways Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw ji, Indian Railways is witnessing revolutionary changes in all areas of management and operations. Indian Railways is continuously working to meet the fast paced needs of New India and to make the journey of passengers economical, safe and comfortable," he said.

ट्रेन के सफर का अपना अलग आनंद है, कुछ घंटों के सफर में सहयात्रियों के साथ आत्मीय रिश्ता बन जाता है। pic.twitter.com/PpZz2LupH4 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (मोदी का परिवार ) (@ChouhanShivraj) June 16, 2024

Ex-Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan - who orchestrated the BJP's thumping win in the Assembly election last year, but was stood down from returning in that role - is the new Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister, replacing the BJP's senior tribal leader Arjun Munda.

Mr Chouhan contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from his Vidisha stronghold, which he won by a margin of over 8.2 lakh votes; he won this seat in five consecutive elections between 1991 and 2004.