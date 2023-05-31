Shivraj Chouhan Lays Foundation Stone Of Grand Devi Lok In Salkanpur

Shivraj Singh Chouhan performs the Shila Pujan of the grand Devi Lok of Vijayasan Mata

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed the Shila Pujan of the grand Devi Lok of Vijayasan Mata to be built at Salkanpur at a cost of Rs 211 crore today. He said it is the responsibility of the government to promote religion and culture, which connects people, along with development work.

About one lakh devotees saw the bhoomi-pujan of the grand Devi Lok construction in Salkanpur in the presence of sadhus, saints, mahants and priests from all over the country.

In-charge minister Prabhuram Chowdhary, Agriculture Minister Shri Kamal Patel along with MLAs, the Chief Minister's wife Sadhana Singh and son Shri Kartikeya Singh Chouhan were also present at the programme.

Mr Chouhan along with a huge gathering also sang the stuti of Salkanpur Mata. He said it is due to the blessings of the Mata that the government decided to enact a law against rape convicts and award them death penalty.

Mr Chouhan said the state government is working on a grand Devi Lok with the Mata's blessings.

It is due to Mata's blessings that the government initiated the Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana for the honour of women and to meet their small requirements, Mr Chouhan said. Considering the honour of women as the topmost priority of the government, he said many schemes including Ladli Lakshmi and Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah have been implemented for women empowerment.

Mr Chouhan said along with the temple structures, replicas of 64 yogini, nine forms of Navdurga, Devi Mahatma, Durga Saptashati and various Shaktipeeths and verses will be engraved in the Mata's temple premises at a cost of Rs 166 crore.

The Chief Minister offered prayers to the water and holy soil from all the Shaktipeeths of the country besides the Shilas. All these materials will be used in the construction of Devi Lok.

He said construction will be undertaken under the temple at a cost of Rs 45 crore for the convenience of devotees.

Earlier, Mr Chouhan visited the Devi Lok exhibition in Salkanpur and the model of Mahadevi Lok under construction. He visited the replica of Mata Vijayasan Temple built at the stage site.