Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray To Contest Maharashtra Elections From Worli

Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray said he will contest the Maharashtra elections from Worli

Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, ended all speculation and declared today that he will contest the October 21 Maharashtra election, which makes him the first of his family to fight polls.

The young leader, groomed to lead the party in the future, will be the Sena's candidate from the Worli assembly constituency, a party stronghold in Mumbai. The seat is currently the Sena's.

"I am sure of victory as I have the blessings of you all," Aaditya Thackeray said at a Shiv Sena gathering called for his announcement.

Shortly after the announcement, the Sena also announced that Aaditya Thackeray, 29, will be the party's chief ministerial candidate. Its long-time ally, the BJP, has made it clear it is not on board with the idea.

Sena leader Sanjay Raut used a Chandrayaan analogy to demonstrate the party's determination to establish Thackeray junior in the top post.

"Due to some technical glitch, Chandrayaan 2 couldn't land on the moon but we will ensure that this son (Aaditya Thackeray) reaches the sixth floor of mantralaya (the Chief Minister's office) on 21st October," Sanjay Raut said.

No member of the Thackeray family has ever contested an election or even held a constitutional post since patriarch Bal Thackeray founded the Shiv Sena in 1966.

On Saturday, Uddhav Thackeray recalled the "promise" he had made to Bal Thackeray, his father, to establish a 'Shiv Sainik' as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

The BJP has emphasised that Devendra Fadnavis will remain chief minister if the alliance retains power. In that case, the party may have to settle for the post of deputy for its rising star.

Aaditya Thackeray made his announcement at a function this evening where he held up a traditional sword, cheered by workers, to mark his new outing.

He had been building up to it. In July, he jump-started his campaign with a "Jan Ashirwad Yatra", a state-wide outreach to "thank voters" for their support in the national election and to canvass votes for the state polls.

In the 2014 Maharashtra election, the BJP and the Shiv Sena had contested separately after failing to agree on seat-sharing. Aaditya was then too young to contest.

The BJP emerged as the largest party, winning 122 out of the 260 seats it had contested. The Sena won 63 out of 282 seats. The Congress and the NCP had won 42 and 41 seats.

The long-term allies later tied up to form a BJP-led government but the alliance remained strained.

Known to be passionate about youth issues, poetry, photography and football, Aaditya Thackeray is not just popular among the Sena cadre but is also, to those outside the party, the Sena's affable face.

