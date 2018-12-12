Shiv Sena Protests In Parliament Over Ram Temple In Ayodhya

Shiv Sena members protested shouting slogans at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises.

Shiv Sena members today protested inside and outside Parliament demanding early construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

They gathered near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament House complex holding placards and shouting slogans "Har Hindu ki yahi pukar, pehle mandir fir sarkar" (Every Hindu wants the temple first, then government).

Inside the Lok Sabha, too, members of the Shiv Sena raised the issue and gathered near the Speaker's podium.

There were more slogans of "Modi-Yogi satta mein, Ram khade hain tambu mein (Modi-Yogi are in power but Lord Ram resides in tents)".

"The BJP had promised the construction of the temple when voted to power in 2014 and now the time has come that it must fulfil its promises," Shiv Sena member Arvind Sawant told reporters as the Sena members reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of their promises.

He said that the Centre should bring an ordinance if need be to build the temple.

