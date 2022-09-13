Cow Urine Sprinkled By Thackeray Supporters After Eknath Shinde's Event

The Shinde camp is yet to respond to the protest by the Thackeray supporters

As the factional feud within Shiv Sena spills onto the streets in the form of clashes, supporters of Uddhav Thackeray today went around sprinkling cow urine at the venue of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's event in Maharashtra's Aurangabad.

A video from Bidkin is doing the rounds on social media. It shows a group of men using lemon leaves to sprinkle cow urine. They are heard raising the slogan, "50 khokhe, ekdom ok" -- a swipe at the MLAs in Shinde camp, who have been accused by Thackeray supporters of joining the rebellion against the party leadership after each of them was offered Rs 50 crore.

The Shinde camp is yet to respond to this protest.

This protest comes against the backdrop of frequent clashes between the two Sena factions. The two sides have been targeting each other since the rebellion led by Mr Shinde brought down the Uddhav Thackeray-led government of Sena, Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress.

Supporters of the two camps clashed during a Ganesh idol immersion Saturday night in Mumbai's Dadar. Both sides accused each other of starting the fight.

The two sides first clashed in Prabhadevi and later outside the Dadar police station. Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar, from the Shinde camp, has been charged with opening fire during the clash in Dadar. The Mahim legislator has denied the charge and said he will cooperate if police called him in for questioning.

Five Sena workers from the Thackeray camp were arrested in connection with the clashes, but later released on bail.

Cases have been registered against at least 10 people from both side, police said.

The factions led by Mr Thackeray and Mr Shinde are fighting a legal battle in Supreme Court for the control of Shiv Sena.