Shimla Looks Like A Dream After Fresh Snow On Sunday. See Pics

An intense cold wave has led to many picturesque scenes across Himachal Pradesh.

Waking up in the morning, looking out of the windows, and finding blankets of snow everywhere — that's what residents of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh have been experiencing for a few days now. As winter tightened its icy grip on the state further, people found their yards, houses and streets coated in a mantle of white on Sunday morning. According to the Meteorological Center Shimla, various parts of Himachal Pradesh are likely to get snowfall till January 25.

This intense cold wave has also led to many picturesque scenes across the state. From pristine and untouched blankets of snow enveloping trees to beautiful ice-covered railway stations, the sights are just mesmerising.

A video of a train moving out of the snow-covered Shimla station was shared by BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Twitter. He captioned the post, “You don't need to plan a trip to Switzerland to experience this. Watch the whitewashed Shimla railway station as the train slowly moves out on snow-laden tracks.”

Pictures of the Shimla railway station were also shared by HP Traffic, Tourist & Railways Police. In the photos released on Twitter, the station can be seen covered in white. The caption read, “A beautiful snow-covered railway station of Shimla.”

Sharing a video of the snowfall was Prajwal Busta, a lawyer and member of the Himachal Pradesh State Planning Board. She wrote, “Waking up to this - Sunday morning from Shimla.”

Prasar Bharati News Services, too, uploaded a clip of the fresh snowfall.

In a subsequent tweet, they shared a few photos of streets covered under a blanket of snow with a few people and dogs venturing out to make the most of the weather. The caption read, “Snow clearance is in process amid fresh snowfall in the city.”

According to IMD, Shimla is likely to witness snowfall and rainfall till January 25. Moreover, heavy rainfall or snowfall has also been predicted over Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand. Earlier, the IMD had stated that Himachal Pradesh is expected to experience bad weather till 24 January.