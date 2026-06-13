Shimla School Administrator Shot Dead Outside Campus Gate

A school administrator was shot dead outside the gate of a private school in Shimla's Sanjauli area on Saturday evening, police said.

The deceased was identified as Meenakshi Mittal, administrator of Saraswati Paradise International Public School in Housing Board Colony, Sanjauli.

According to police, unidentified assailants arrived at the school around 7.30 pm and opened fire. Three rounds were allegedly fired, and Mittal sustained a gunshot wound to the head. She died on the spot.

Police rushed to the scene after receiving information about the incident and secured the area. A forensic examination of the site was conducted and evidence was collected, officials said.

A case of murder has been registered and an investigation has been launched into all aspects of the incident.

Special police teams have been constituted to identify and arrest the accused, while an extensive search operation is underway, police said.

Investigators are also examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area and analysing other technical evidence to establish the sequence of events and identify those involved, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)