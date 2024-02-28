'Lying': Kiren Rijiju As Trinamool Says Leader Not Arrested Due To Court Order

Kiren Rijiju said there is no law and order in West Bengal (File photo)

In response to Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee's allegations on Sunday that the state police is not able to arrest Sandeshkhali prime accused, Sheikh Shahjahan due to legal complications, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that Mr Banerjee is lying and he should apologise.

"He (Abhishek Banerjee) is lying which he should not, he is a Member of Parliament. Why Calcutta High Court will shield a criminal? Torture of women is not a trivial offence. The High Court cannot save him. No court or judge can save him. He has lied, saying that the police could not arrest him due to a High Court stay order. He should apologise. It is a crime to lie," Mr Rijiju said speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

Speaking on the alleged poor state of law and order in the state, the Union Minister said, "There is no law and order in West Bengal. They are misusing the police."

Showing support to the women protesters in Sandeshkhali, Mr Rijiju said, "The entire nation stands with the women of Sandeshkhali."

The Union Minister shared that the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as the Women's Reservation Bill were brought about by the Narendra Modi government for the empowerment of women.

"We have changed the criminal code of the entire country from the perspective of justice under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. We have passed the Women's Reservation Bill. Women throughout the country as well as from West Bengal are going to bless PM Modi," Mr Rijiju said.

Earlier on Sunday, Abhishek Banerjee claimed that his party is not defending missing leader Sheikh Shahjahan, but the High Court has tied the hands of the state police.

"The masters and defenders of human rights are saying in the light every day, arrest him, arrest him, what will the police do if the High Court ties their hands? ED officials were assaulted on January 5, the Calcutta High Court constituted a SIT in the incident. The ED appealed and sought a stay on the verdict. The Chief Justice's bench allowed that request. On March 6, there will be a hearing. How will the police arrest if the High Court ties the hands of the state police administration? The police should be given 15 days or a month to take action based on the FIR," Mr Banerjee said.

The Calcutta High Court Chief Justice, however, on Monday ordered to add Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan to the Sandeshkhali case.

The High Court Justice asked to issue a notice in the case and said, "There is no reason to not arrest him."

"Public notice shall be given in this case. There is no stay order in Sandeshkhali cases. There is no reason to not arrest him," the Court said.

Following this, the Trinamool Congress party said that Sheikh Shahjahan will be arrested in a week.

