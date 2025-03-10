391 Kg Meth, 109 Kg Cocaine: FBI In Pursuit, Drug Kingpin Arrested In India

Punjab Police have arrested Shehnaz Singh, also known as Shawn Bhinder, an international drug trafficker wanted by the FBI for his role in a global narcotics network. Singh smuggled cocaine from Colombia into the United States and Canada.

His arrest comes in the wake of a February 26 operation in the US, where four of his associates - Amritpal Singh alias Amrit, Amritpal Singh alias Cheema, Takdir Singh alias Romy, Sarbsit Singh alias Sabi, and Fernando Valladares alias Franco - were taken into custody.

During that operation, US authorities seized a big cache of drugs and weapons, including 391 kilograms of methamphetamine, 109 kilograms of cocaine, and four firearms from multiple residences and vehicles linked to the syndicate.

Following the US crackdown, Singh fled to India, where Punjab Police launched a search to locate him before arresting him.

"This operation is a testament to Punjab Police's zero-tolerance approach to drug trafficking and organised crime. We remain committed to working with international law enforcement agencies to ensure that Punjab is not a safe haven for drug smugglers and criminals," said Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

