Drug Kingpin Arrested After Wife's Social Media Posts Reveal Location

A drug kingpin, who was enjoying a vacation with his wife in the United Kingdom, was arrested after her partner's social media posts revealed their whereabouts. Luis Manuel Picado Grijalba, 43, wanted by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), was arrested in London in December after his wife shared luxury holiday snaps online, unknowingly revealing the location to the authorities, reported La Prensani.

Grijalba, also known by the alias "Shock," was wanted in the US for exporting cocaine from Costa Rica. He and his wife, Estefania McDonald Rodriguez, were on a vacation to celebrate the New Year. The couple's lavish itinerary, including stops in Paris, Rome, Venice, and Japan, was shared on Rodriguez's social media platforms, ultimately giving away Grijalba's location.

Rodriguez shared photos of herself posing in front of landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, the Trevi Fountain, and various luxury hotels. These posts caught the attention of DEA agents monitoring the couple's movements online.

Grijalba was arrested near London Bridge with assistance from the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA). He was taken into custody on December 29, following an arrest warrant issued by Costa Rican authorities at the DEA's request.

Randall Zuniga, director of Costa Rica's Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ), confirmed Grijalba's arrest on X, revealing he had been cuffed at an airport.

"Nicaraguan naturalized Costa Rican Luis Manuel Picado Grijalba, alias "Shock," was arrested at London airport in a joint effort with the DEA," he wrote. "His extradition to the US is sought to face charges of international drug trafficking originating from Limon."

Detenido en aeropuerto de Londres, el nicaragüense nacionalizado costarricense Luis Manuel Picado Grijalba, alias "Shock", en un trabajo conjunto de la DEA. Se pretende su extradición a EEUU, para enfrentar cargos por tráfico internacional de drogas, procedentes desde Limón. — DirectorOIJ (@DirectorOIJ) December 29, 2024

Grijalba has already survived two assassination attempts in Costa Rica due to his involvement in international drug trafficking. He is currently contesting his extradition to the United States, where he faces charges related to his involvement in smuggling cocaine from the coastal region of Limon.