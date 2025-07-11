"She Said Her Father Liked The Video": Singer In Radhika Yadav's Music Video

Independent artist Inaam, the co-actor and singer in the video featuring Radhika Yadav, told NDTV that the 25-year-old tennis player told him that her father liked the Karwaan video she appeared in, disputing the theory and the insinuation that she was killed over the music video.

"She came to the set with her mother. The song was liked by her father, Radhika said to me," Inaam told NDTV in a telephonic interview.

The video in question is a song titled Karwaan by artist INAAM, produced by Zeeshan Ahmad and released under the LLF Records label a year ago.

"It's clear that she had her father's permission and her mother also came on the set with her," the artist underlined, who met Radhika three years ago at a Tennis Premier League match, adding that he was not friends with her and knows nobody from her family.

The video features Radhika alongside INAAM in several scenes. Sources close to the investigation told NDTV that the 25-year-old's father had objected to the video and had asked her to delete it from her social media accounts.

"She was talented and did great for a first-timer. Radhika did not promote the video. I happened to see a story where she said her grandfather had died. I thought that was the reason and she did not promote it," Inaam said, adding that he did not specifically ask her about the video.

Radhika Yadav was shot dead at the family's double-storey home in the upscale Sushant Lok area of Gurugram on Thursday. Father Deepak Yadav, 49, later confessed to killing his daughter and was arrested.

According to police, the father fired at least five gunshots, three of which hit Radhika in the back, and killed her on the spot.

According to officials, the father confessed that he shot at Radhika because he was often taunted for living off her income. Police, in a statement, claimed that the tennis academy Radhika ran was the bone of contention between the father and the daughter.

"Her father was not happy with it," Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Singh said, adding that Deepak has disclosed that his objection was to her daughter running the tennis academy, over which there had been altercations between the two.

"On many occasions, he had told her to shut it, but she did not agree. Angered, he shot her thrice," the spokesperson added.

The accused felt that he was financially well off and also earned from rental income, so there was no need for his daughter to run an academy, the police claimed.