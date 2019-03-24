'Will Pay Back In Same Coin': Shatrughan Sinha's Warning After BJP Snub

Shatrughan Sinha was elected to Bihar's Patna Sahib seat in 2014. (File)

Hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party announced Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will contest from Bihar's Patna Sahib in national elections instead of the sitting lawmaker, Shatrughan Sinha, he attacked the party on Saturday saying he can "answer back in the same coin".

In a series of tweets, the actor-turned-politician slammed the BJP and quoted Newton's third law. "Remember Newton's third law...every action has an equal and opposite reaction."

"What you & your people have done with me, is still tolerable. I'm able & capable of answering your people back in the same coin (sic)," the party's in-house critic tweeted.

He also accused the party of "orchestrating the departure of a most respected friend, philosopher, guide, father figure & ultimate leader of the party Shri. L.K.Advani, from the political arena".

BJP National President Amit Shah will contest from Gujarat's Gandhinagar this time in place of veteran party leader Mr Advani, the BJP said on Thursday as it announced its first list.

Stepping up the attack against the ruling party, he said that Mr Advani's replacement by the party president "whose image or personality is no match nor a patch on him" has not "gone down well with the people of the country".

That too through the replacement of Mr. Advani by none other than the man who is also the President of the party but whose image or personality is no match nor a patch on him. This has been done deliberately & intentionally & hasn't gone down well with the people of the country. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 23, 2019

He is a father figure & no one can approve of such a treatment to a father figure. What you & your people have done with me, is still tolerable. I'm able & capable of answering your people back in the same coin. Remember Newton's third law...every action has an equal and — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 23, 2019

opposite reaction. And I am capable of paying back...

But having done the same to stalwarts like - to begin with respected, Shri Yashwant Sinha ji, followed by most learned Arun Shourie — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 23, 2019

While Mr Sinha has called the move "intentional", Shiv Sena, in its mouthpiece, "Saamna", also criticised its ally's decision and said that Mr Advani "would remain the tallest leader of the BJP".

The lawmaker from Bihar, who has been seen sharing stage with rivals including Arvind Kerjiwal in recent months, also accused the BJP of treating other senior party leaders - Yashwant Sinha and Murli Manohar Joshi - in a similar manner.

In one of the posts, referring to the party's latest campaign "Main Bhi Chowkidar", Mr Sinha advised the BJP of taking some "corrective measures" instead of attacking opposition.

"Sirji, instead of playing Rafale Baba & Chalis Chokiwdar, which has already fallen flat on its face, it's high time & right time to take some corrective measures (if you still can) & go for damage control soon, sooner the better (sic)," Mr Sinha tweeted.

"Main Bhi Chowkidar" ( I too am a watchman) campaign was launched by the party after Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi repeatedly used the jibe "Chowkidar Chor hai" (The watchman is a thief) in his election speeches. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Arun Jailtey, Ravi Shankar Prasad - various BJP leaders have been using "Chowkidar" as a prefix on Twitter with their names.But rebel leader Mr Sinha has not changed his Twitter handle.

Elected to Bihar's Patna Sahib seat in 2014, he had a fallout with the ruling BJP after he was left out of the cabinet. Speculations suggest he may contest in Bihar on a Congress ticket.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.