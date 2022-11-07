Shashi Tharoor Shares Letter Written By Writer John Steinbeck To Marilyn Monroe

Shashi Tharoor called the letter a "sunday delight".

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took to his social media handle to share a picture of a letter written by American author John Steinbeck, who also won the Nobel Prize in Literature in the year 1962, to actress Marilyn Monroe.

The Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala shared the post on November 6 and called it a "sunday delight". Along with the image of the letter, the caption of his post reads, "Sunday delight: One of the most unusual letters I have ever come across from a famous author is this masterpiece from John Steinbeck to the immortal Marilyn Monroe. Every line, sentiment & detail is worth savouring!"

As per The Marilyn Report, this 1955 letter has been an object of curiosity since it was sold for $3,520 at Julien's Auctions in 2016. The website also adds, "The letter was one of many that Monroe saved throughout her life. When Monroe died in 1962, she left most of her estate, including the Steinbeck letter, to her acting coach, Lee Strasberg. When Strasberg died in 1982, his wife, Anna, took control of Monroe's estate."

As per the details of the letter, it dates back to April 28, 1955. One can notice that the famous American author is asking late Ms Monroe for an autograph for his nephew-in-law Jon Atkinson, who lives in Austin, Texas.

"On a recent trip to Texas, my wife made the fatal error of telling Jon that I had met you. He doesn't really believe it, but his respect for me has gone up even for lying about it," Mr John Steinbeck wrote in the letter to Marilyn Monroe.

The author also said that he had no hesitation in asking for any favours and asked Ms Monroe to send her autographed picture who has his "foot in the door of puberty." Mr Steinbeck continues in the letter, "Now, I have asked for all kinds of silly favours. So,I have no hesitation in asking one of you. Would you send him, in my care, a picture of yourself, perhaps in pensive, girlish mood, inscribed to him by name and indicating that you are aware of his existence."

"He is already your slave. This will make him mine," the Nobel Prize winner wrote to Ms Monroe.