Shashi Tharoor Wishes Bhagwant Mann On Punjab Win, Shares A Trivia

Shashi Tharoor described Bhagwant Mann as his "Lok Sabha batchmate"

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor congratulated and wished luck to his “Lok Sabha benchmate” Bhagwant Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday on their resounding victory in Punjab. The MP from Thiruvananthapuram also pointed out that AAP now has the highest-ever number of medical professionals as legislators.

“Congratulations to Aam Aadmi Party and my erstwhile Lok Sabha benchmate Bhagwant Singh Mann on their resounding victory in Punjab. Two pulmonologists and four eye surgeons among 13 doctors who are now AAP MLAs, the highest ever. Let's wish them luck implementing their own prescriptions,” wrote Mr Tharoor on Twitter.

The AAP won 92 out of 117 seats in Punjab, the highest won by any party in the state in over four decades. The Congress, which hoped to return to power in Punjab, won just 18 seats. The party also performed poorly in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also penned a victory tweet and wrote, “Many congratulations to the people of Punjab for this revolution." The post was shared along with a photo featuring himself and Mr Mann showing “V” [victory sign].

Bhagwant Mann has said that he will take oath as Chief Minister of Punjab in Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

On AAP's historic victory in Punjab, Mr Mann said, "The people defeated arrogant persons and they made the common people victorious."

Mr Mann won in Dhuri constituency with a margin of 58,206 votes.