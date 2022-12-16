Shashi Tharoor 'Immobilised', Cancels 'Weekend Constituency Plans'

The MP wrote that he had to visit a hospital due to severe pain.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has injured his foot after stumbling on stairs in the Parliament.

Mr Tharoor has shared a few photos on Twitter where he is seen lying on the bed with his left foot plastered. The MP wrote that he had to visit a hospital due to severe pain and wouldn't be able to attend Parliament.

“A bit of an inconvenience: I badly sprained my left foot in missing a step in Parliament yesterday. After ignoring it for a few hours the pain had become so acute that I had to go to the hospital. I am now immobilised w/a cast, missing Parliament today & cancelled weekend constituency plans,” the tweet read.

Soon after the post was shared, users wished good health and a speedy recovery to Mr Tharoor.

“Take care of your health, Sir! At this age, you should be more careful of your health,” a person wrote.

Another said, “Oh that's bad! Get well soon sir!”

“Oh, please take care, sir. Wishing you a speedy recovery,” a comment read.

“Get well. Your witty participation at the parliament will be greatly missed,” one user wrote.

Another suggested, “Take care, sir. And meanwhile, you will write another book in this spare time.”

Last month, Mr Tharoor shared a few pictures from his visit to the iconic Taj Mahal where he went to celebrate his mother's birthday. The MP was seen posing next to his mother, Lily Tharoor, and sisters, Shobha and Smita Tharoor. Calling it a special holiday for his mother's birthday, Mr Tharoor, in the Instagram post, wrote, “Most of us hadn't visited the Taj in a quarter-century. Rare for us all to be together— and in a wonderful place on a day that means so much to all of us”.

