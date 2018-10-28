Sharjah-Bound Air India Express Flight Delayed By Nearly 14 Hours

The 102 passengers were accommodated in hotels across the city. (Representational)

A Sharjah-bound flight scheduled to leave Tiruchirappalli with over 100 passengers early on Saturday morning was delayed for about 14 hours owing to an engineering snag, airport officials said in Tiruchirappalli on Saturday.

The pilot of the Air India Express detected the snag when the passengers were about to board the plane at 3.20 AM, they said.

The 102 passengers were accommodated in hotels across the city while technicians attended to the snag with spare-parts flown in from Thiruvananthapuram, an airline spokesperson told PTI.

The problem was set right and the plane left for its ownard destination at 5 PM after a delay of about 14 hours, the officials said.

On October 12, 136 passengers on a Dubai-bound Air India Express plane had a miraculous escape when one of its wheels hit the compound wall of the airport here.

