'Shared Details With China': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju On Missing Arunachal Teen

Response from the Chinese side on the Arunachal teen is awaited, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said the safe return of an Arunachal Pradesh teenager, who was reportedly kidnapped by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) a week ago from Indian territory, is priority and appealed to people to be cautious in making statements about the missing boy.

"We are constantly following the case from day one. I appeal to everyone to be cautious in making statements which are not based on facts because the safety and safe return of our young Arunachal Pradesh youth is the priority. Miram Taron, aged 19 years of Jido Village in Upper Siang District, was found missing on January 18 at Shiyung La in Bishing Area. Some people reported that Chinese PLA had taken him into their custody," Mr Rijiju tweeted.

He said since the teenager was missing from an area close to LAC (Line of Actual Control), the Army immediately approached the Chinese side on January 19, asking for assistance in tracing and return of the teen, in case he had strayed into the Chinese territory or PLA has taken him in their custody.

"Chinese side assured that they would search for the individual and return him as per established protocol. Later on January 20, the Chinese side intimated that they had found a boy on their side and requested for further details to establish the identity. To assist the Chinese side in corroborating the identity, personal details and photo of the individual has been shared with the Chinese side by the Indian Army. Response from the Chinese side is awaited," the union minister added.

Mr Rijiju's statement comes at a time when the father of the missing Arunachal Pradesh boy has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back his son from China.

Speaking to regional channel Northeast Live, the father, Apun Taron, said, "I urged PM Modi to take step to bring back my son from the clutches of Chinese PLA. He was forcefully abducted by PLA from Indian territory. I request government of India to take necessary step to bring back my son at earliest".

"If they fail to bring back my son, then our family members and villagers have decided to cross the border and go to Chinese PLA camp to bring back my son. We don't know what they have done to my son... if he's alive or not," said Mr Taron.

"We are waiting for him and today seven days have passed but still we have no information of him. We cannot wait for much more time," he added.

An eyewitness, Johnny Yuing, who went with Miram Taron on that day, said, "I went with Miriam for hunting at Siyangla area but due to darkness we couldn't proceed. Suddenly Chinese PLA came and took Miriam in their captivity. They chased me but I managed to flee the area. I informed the nearest Indian Army checkpost about the abduction. The next day, I returned to Tuting and informed Miriam's family members and the Indian Army camp at Tuting. I appeal to our government to take necessary step for the safe release of my friend Miriam".

Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh shares the international boundary with China. Most of the times people from Arunachal Pradesh go to the interior areas for hunting.